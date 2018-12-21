How to have a Christmas without financial regrets

Christmas is just around the corner and for many this implies expenses… expenses, expenses and more expenses, so without any preamble we will go to what interests you, how to enjoy Christmas without financial regrets.

1. Schedule your purchases. Buying last minute "whatever" has two serious drawbacks, it is generally more expensive and it is much more difficult to find something that really pleases the person who will receive the gift.

Make a list, make a budget, compare prices and buy calmly; Which brings us to the next point.

2. You "relax". Moods directly influence our purchase decisions, extreme happiness, anger or depression can make us make very bad financial decisions , so the good management of our portfolio also depends on our emotions and the control we have over them.

3. Zero loans. Remember that the money borrowed to make Christmas special will only give you complications in the coming months, so do not borrow and do not charge your credit cards as much as possible, you do not want them to be first on your list of New Year's resolutions is to pay off all your debts.

4. Use the internet. It will help you compare prices and gifts, see product reviews and find out what those items look like to other buyers, so you can save yourself several headaches

Remember that if your purchases are the same online, anticipate that stocks are not exhausted or that deliveries sometimes take a little longer than promised.

5. Returns. Maybe it will happen to you like me, I am bad at sizes, colors and styles, so if a return or exchange is required you must have bought where they guarantee that ease and keep the tickets for anything.

6. Sell. Many times we have items in good condition that we no longer use, it can be from a TV, a smartphone, a bike, a video game console, whatever you no longer use, sell it and thus finance a part of your Christmas purchases. You can also use the internet to do it.

7. Don't spend to spend. Don't buy gifts that, honestly, you know will end up being dumped somewhere and gathering dust.

Anyway, the year ends leaving us wisdom and another begins with new challenges, remember that success is on the way, not the goal, enjoy life, I wish you the best, a happy Christmas and abundance in this year. about to start.