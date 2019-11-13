10 tips from Philip Kotler to get your message across to the people who do want to buy from you

Philip Kotler is recognized worldwide as the father of modern marketing , thanks to his model of the 4Ps: Product, Place, Price and Promotion . Today he tells us what to add to this model to be successful in the age of e- commerce .

Isaac Alcalá Nácar / Entrepreneur en Español

1. Fight for the personalization of your message. Ideal marketing is when you message the right person at the right time and in the right place.

2. Don't trust traditional methods. With the mass media, your ad will reach millions of people, but you will not know for sure if one of them is really going to buy from you.

3. Use social listening . Facebook is not going to tell you what a person is like, but they are interested. Use that data to create the right message.

4. Clean up your communication strategy. Digital platforms help you segment your content so that it reaches those who do want to hear it. Do not disturb others.

5. Identify and speak to your ideal customer. It is the consumer who wants your ads to be a daily part of their life.

6. Make your consumers your ambassadors. Satisfy the shopping experience in such a way that the user is so delighted with your proposal that they tell others about you.

7. Your employees are your influencers . Unhappy workers will badmouth your brand and treat your customers poorly.

8. Make your product offering unusual. Make sure your shopping experience is different and give the user an experience that they will remember with pleasure.

9. Pay attention to details. Simple things like offering apples in your store make the buyer feel special.

10. Think about how you can round out your offer. Remember that you are not only offering a service or product, but an experience that must be memorable.