Writing Effective Sales Letters

Here are four things to keep in mind.

January 7, 2003 1 min read

1. Pretend you're the customer. Imagine yourself as the reader of your letter, and write what the customer wants to know, not what you want to say.

2. Organize your letter. Good sales letters need an introduction, a body, and a conclusion. First, tell why you're sending the letter. Then make your sales pitch in the body of the letter, and bring all your points together at the end.

3. Make it easy to read. Write conversationally, using short sentences and paragraphs. And edit and re-edit your letter. Typos and grammatical errors destroy your credibility.

4. Most important, ask your readers to take action. State what you want them to do, whether it's to call, visit or send for more information.

