The 5 lessons for entrepreneurs that Pokémon leaves us

Pokémon fans around the world have had a fickle summer. First was the launch of the virtual reality game Pokémon Go and then the promise that, after many years of fighting, Ash Ketchum , the protagonist of the brand's animated series, would finally win a fighting league.

That's how it is. After more than 20 seasons and more than 800 episodes, the young Pokémon trainer had the opportunity to establish himself as the great champion. All the excitement that this event has aroused among fans, made me think of all the lessons that Pokémon has for fans.

Taking advantage of the fact that Nintendo has just announced two Pokémon titles for its Switch console and focusing on the animated series, I want to highlight something that I always liked about this franchise: the importance of teamwork and knowing what role you have to fulfill to highlight performance of your companions. Every character, including the villainous Team Rocket , knew that collaboration is an essential part of personal success.

As you know, I am very prone to looking for business lessons in pop culture , so Pikachu and company could not be the exception. Here are five lessons that I find in the story of Ash and his friends:

1. “I have to always be the best. Better than anyone else ... "

This iconic phrase from the opening of the animated series speaks of the constant effort that the protagonist has to make to stand out. He doesn't always succeed, as we saw a few hours ago, but his passion has never left him.

As an entrepreneur, you must have a dedication that borders on devotion. You are going to fail, of that there is no doubt. What will stand out to you from the rest of the people is what you do with that failure and how you are going to turn the equation around to finally succeed.

2. Having competition can be the best

Whether in the games or in the animated series, the protagonist of Pokémon always has a rival, but not an enemy, who is constantly challenging him. Gary Oak can annoy Ash a lot, but his constant fights are very beneficial for the Pokémon master to train his allies during his journey.

In real life, as an entrepreneur you should know that not having competition is not good, it just means that your market niche is small. Having someone to measure yourself against (and want to differentiate yourself) will push you to do your best to find the unique offer for your business.

3. The road is always better with friends

One of the peculiarities of the animated series is that Ash Ketchum always travels with companions. The legendary trio that he forms with Misty and Brock has passed hundreds of tests and constant separations, but no one can doubt the strength of their friendship. Ash doesn't really have a fixed destination, his story is about the journey and what he can learn from it. This walk is much more rewarding because he is accompanied by friends, humans and Pokémon, who teach him much more.

In the real world there is no entrepreneur who can succeed if he is alone or if his goal is inflexible. If you only care about making money, you will not succeed because you will be missing the best of the way. Additionally, business partners, colleagues, mentors, and contacts are essential for healthy entrepreneurship and achievable outlook.

4. Intelligence can beat muscle

Perfect, the three previous lessons can be found in the animated series, but what about video games? I asked Carlos, an expert player in this Nintendo franchise, and he assured that in order to win in a Pokémon battle, you have to know how to handle the rules of the game in order to succeed.

"A level 70 Alakazam might sound like a lot for a level 50 Gengar, but even though the battle seems lost at first, the player's level of experience in the rules of the game will make all the difference."

The business world is no different. "Better skill than strength" is a saying that becomes important for entrepreneurs, especially because sometimes you enter a market with very large competitors while you have few resources at hand.

It does not mean that you should give up, if you do not find a way in which you can respond to a need in the market. What is the most successful urban transport company in the world? Uber , but does not own a single car. What this company did was find a need and respond to it in innovative ways.

5. Plan and be a strategist; learn about decision making

In the video game you collect items, you can plan each attack of your Pokémon and you must be aware that your resources are not infinite and that sometimes you will have to make appropriate decisions to win the battle. A good strategy is everything.

When you start a business it is the same. Few entrepreneurs have unlimited resources to test business ideas. In fact, many must resort to bootstrapping to start looking for capital. You must be able to generate a strategy and know very well what type of resources you can use and which ones to sacrifice to reach the point that this is no longer a problem.

Anyway, for me Pokémon is a series of video games and animation with great life lessons. Do you have a series that has left you business lessons?