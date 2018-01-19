10 famous entrepreneurs from comics

As a fan of comics , I love to find parallels between the world of cartoons and the real world; see how ink draws inspiration from life and reflects it.

Depositphotos.com

Comics have narratives of superheroes far from reality, but with everything and their hyperbole, the most shocking comics base their stories on real problems that we can relate to. And entrepreneurs especially have ink counterparts that can be learned (though not always emulated).

Whether as world-transforming businessmen like Tony Stark or Superman's essential villain like Lex Luthor , there are a number of entrepreneurs who have built real empires at Marvel , DC , and other publishers.

I leave you some of the most popular:

Bruno Diaz ( Batman )

Gif: Batman / Warner Bros / DC via Giphy

The Knight of the Night is not only responsible for protecting Gotham City, it has also diversified Industrias Díaz that ranges from food, exports, medical research, financial services and information technologies.

Tony Stark ( Iron Man )

Gif: Iron Man / Disney / Marvel via Giphy

Although Anthony Stark inherited a fortune from his father Howard, it was his genius - which led him to enter the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) at age 15 - that transformed Stark Industries from a weapons machine to one of the most innovative companies in the world.

Clark Kent ( Superman )

Image: DC Comics

In 2012 the most famous reporter in the world resigned from the newspaper El Planeta in protest against the current state of journalism. According to the author of the story, Scott Lobdell, Superman's alter ego decided to start a blog of his own accord.

Charles Xavier ( X-Men )

Gif: X Men: Fisrt Class / 20th. Century Fox / Marvel via Giphy

This telepath survived an abusive home and rescued his family's fortune to found the School for Gifted Youngsters in his own home. He will have a love-hate relationship with Magneto, but the heart of the X-Men story is the relationships made possible by Xavier's initiatives.

Lex Luthor ( Superman )

Gif: Superman, The Animated Series / DC / Warner Bros via Giphy

Alexander "Lex" Luthor founded LexCorp, one of the largest companies in the comic book universe. This firm participates in all the important industries of the Metropolis city. This villain, who should not be imitated by real entrepreneurs at all, manipulates the media (which he owns) to build a positive public image.

Norman Osborn ( Spider-Man )

Gif: Spider-Man / Sony / Marvel via Giphy

The Green Goblin became obsessed with money and power by inheriting his father's failed business. It succeeds in transforming Oscorp into one of the most powerful chemical companies in the world. In fact, it is in a company experiment that he acquires his powers (and completely loses his mind).

Oswald Cobblepot ( Batman )

Gif: Batman, The Animated Series, DC via Giphy

The Penguin is a strange character from Batman's gallery of villains. He was rejected from his high society family, leading him to want to dominate the criminal world of Gotham City. He hides these actions behind the management of a series of nightclubs where the worst of the city gathers.

Reed Richards ( Fantastic Four )

Gif: Marvel via Giphy

Mr. Fantastic is a genius like few others in the universe who is not afraid to undertake. He sponsored a trip to space himself using his life savings and with the help of various angel investors. He finally receives the support of the United States government, but when this support seems to be withdrawn, he and his friends go on a test trip. Result? This is how the Fantastic Four were born.

Kyle Rayner ( Green Lantern )

Image: Marvel

When he doesn't wear the ring to fight evil, Rayner, who is Mexican American, works as a freelance graphic artist. This solopreneur operates out of Los Angeles.

Wilson Fisk (Marvel)

Gif: Marvel via Giphy

The infamous Kingpin controls criminal circles in various cities and is the enemy of heroes such as Daredevil, Spider-Man and the X-Men. This evil entrepreneur stole books to learn for himself and become the powerful and influential man he is today.

Bonus: Bulma Brief ( Dragon Ball )

Gif: Toei Animation via Giphy

Vegeta's wife doesn't exactly come from the comics - since she was born in Akira Toriyama's manga-, but she is one of my favorite characters. She is the one who effectively manages the Capsule Corporation that markets her father's inventions (and later her own). She is one of the few successful business women in pop culture who doesn't achieve success just because of her looks. That is why it deserves a space on this list.

Did I miss any? Who do you think is the most successful comic book entrepreneur?

(With information from Ashle Lee)