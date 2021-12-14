Foot Locker (FL) Introduces Cozi Brand This Holiday Season

Foot Locker, Inc. FL constantly makes solid efforts to strengthen its product assortments. In a latest development, management announced the launch of Foot Locker’s first proprietary womenswear brand Cozi, designed to offer a trendy collection at affordable prices. The latest brand follows the successful unveiling of LCKR, and capsule collections by Melody Ehsani and Don C.

This holiday season, the Cozi collection is available globally in-store and online at Foot Locker, Foot Locker Canada, Foot Locker Europe and Champs Sports. The collection, ranging between $35 and $50, offers exclusive styles and colors available at select locations. The collection has a neutral color palette with buttercream, dusty rose, antique bronze and pesto among others.

The trendy style collection includes cropped quarter-zip pullover tops, hoodies, sweatpants and high-rise joggers, available in women's sizing varying from XS to 3X. We note that the "wear-whenever, wherever" brand is about to bring seasonal collections in a blend of spandex and cotton fabric throughout the next year. We believe that this female-centric apparel line Cozi will efficiently cater to women’s clothing requirements and tap higher demand.

Nearly a couple of months ago, Foot Locker launched its private label apparel line LCKR. The line’s initial collection was introduced to Foot Locker stores and online with more collections releasing ahead. Management is focused on expanding the collection into Canada.

Foot Locker is trying to improve its operational and financial initiatives. Foot Locker is effectively managing inventory, improving supply-chain efficiencies and reorganizing the corporate structure. This New York-based athletic retailer is on track to convert its Footaction stores into other existing banner concepts.

Foot Locker steadily progresses with its membership program FLX, which inspires customers to remain within the Foot Locker portfolio of banners. At the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2021, FLX program members exceeded 28 million, including more than 3 million joining in the reported quarter. Management remains encouraged to continue refining FLX, globally.

Foot Locker remains committed to sustaining a robust level of investment for long-term goal. Foot Locker’s investments are directed toward community-based power stores in markets worldwide. It will continue focusing on digital advancement and enhancement of the supply chain. In addition, management constantly executes prudent acquisitions to strengthen portfolio and widen its consumer reach.

So far in the year, shares of this presently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) player have increased 15.1%, outperforming the industry’s 2.2% growth.

Key Picks in Retail

Some better-ranked stocks are Boot Barn Holdings BOOT, Tractor Supply Co. TSCO and Target TGT.

Boot Barn Holdings, a lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories, sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. The stock has jumped 196.3% in the year-to-date period. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boot Barn Holdings’ current financial-year sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 54.6% and 188%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s corresponding figures. BOOT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 35.3%, on average.

Tractor Supply Company, a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1, currently. TSCO has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.8%, on average. Shares of TSCO have surged 69% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tractor Supply Company’s current-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 19% and 23.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s corresponding readings. TSCO has an expected EPS growth rate of 10.2% for three-five years.

Target, a renowned omni-channel retailer, presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). TGT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.7%, on average. The stock has rallied 37.8% in the year-to-date period.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Target’s current-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 13.9% and 40.1%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago period’s levels. TGT has an expected EPS growth rate of 14.4% for three-five years.

