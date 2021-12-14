American Express (AXP) Stock Moves -0.28%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, American Express (AXP) closed at $162.85, marking a -0.28% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.

- Zacks

Prior to today's trading, shares of the credit card issuer and global payments company had lost 10.83% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 3.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.13% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from American Express as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect American Express to post earnings of $1.75 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 0.57%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.38 billion, up 21.67% from the year-ago period.

AXP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.53 per share and revenue of $41.57 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +78.46% and +15.19%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for American Express. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.7% higher. American Express is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, American Express currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.13. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.52.

Meanwhile, AXP's PEG ratio is currently 0.86. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

