Delta Air Lines (DAL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed the most recent trading day at $36.53, moving -0.92% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.

- Zacks

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had lost 13% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 3.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.13% in that time.

Delta Air Lines will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post earnings of -$0.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 89.72%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.79 billion, up 121.25% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$4.62 per share and revenue of $28.99 billion, which would represent changes of +57.06% and +69.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher. Delta Air Lines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

