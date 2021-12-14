M/I Homes (MHO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

M/I Homes (MHO) closed the most recent trading day at $60.65, moving -1.94% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.

- Zacks

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 4.41% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 1.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.13% in that time.

M/I Homes will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.48, up 17.97% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $980.5 million, up 8.17% from the year-ago period.

MHO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.94 per share and revenue of $3.67 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +52.77% and +20.63%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for M/I Homes should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. M/I Homes is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, M/I Homes currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.78. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.86.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



MI Homes, Inc. (MHO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.