Century Communities (CCS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Century Communities (CCS) closed at $78.62, marking a -1.92% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the single-family homebuilder had gained 11.19% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 1.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.13% in that time.

Century Communities will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Century Communities to post earnings of $4.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 48.36%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.19 billion, up 20.43% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.87 per share and revenue of $4.2 billion, which would represent changes of +122.99% and +32.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Century Communities. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Century Communities is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Century Communities is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.78. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.86, so we one might conclude that Century Communities is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

