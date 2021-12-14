Logitech (LOGI) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know

Logitech (LOGI) closed the most recent trading day at $81.55, moving -0.34% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of keyboards, webcams and other computer accessories had gained 2.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 2.28%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.13%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Logitech as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.32, down 46.12% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.51 billion, down 9.47% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.46 per share and revenue of $5.33 billion. These totals would mark changes of -30.53% and +1.53%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Logitech. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Logitech is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Logitech's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.33. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.78.

The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

