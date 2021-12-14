Southwest Airlines (LUV) Stock Moves -0.59%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Southwest Airlines (LUV) closed at $40.24, marking a -0.59% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had lost 17.61% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 3.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.13% in that time.

Southwest Airlines will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post earnings of -$0.23 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 82.17%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.85 billion, up 140.99% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$2.48 per share and revenue of $15.53 billion. These totals would mark changes of +60.13% and +71.59%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Southwest Airlines. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.36% higher within the past month. Southwest Airlines is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

