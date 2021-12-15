This Is How a National Automobile Brand Emerged As an International Name

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dubai’s strategic geographical positioning has allowed the country to emerge as a major exporter and re-exporter of vehicles. It provides a unique opportunity to manufacturers from Asia, Europe, and North Africa to deal with the regions of the Middle East, Africa, India, and southeast Asia. On top of that, the ease of business and advanced infrastructure in Dubai encourage many automotive players to obtain a strong foothold in the country.

Handout Nicholas Farago, CEO of Farago Motors

According to Aranca, a global research company, the number of vehicles in the Middle East is expected to reach 27,000,000 by 2023, including 18 million cars and 9 million commercial vehicles. Following this trail of growing automotive business opportunities in Dubai, Nicholas Farago, a Swedish businessman, decided to enter Dubai’s market with his world-class car export solution Farago Motors.

Buying a new car could be a tedious and overwhelming task for buyers, especially first-time car buyers. Choosing from a number of variants and engines and transmission is, without any doubt, involves a lot of confusion leaving you messed up. Nicholas, as an adept market person, identified this issue and strived to solve the same with his new car dealership in Dubai. They offer a wide range of automotive options to their customers including major brands like Nissan, Toyota, Hino, Lexus, Mitsubishi, Isuzu, and Kia. Their team of expert professionals, at Farago, pays close attention to the requirements of their clients from all over the Emirates and helps them find their most desired cars.

Farago Motors also works as a giant repository of used cars from where anyone can find and buy used cars at an affordable price. Unlike the private sellers, Farago allows the customers to purchase used cars in a friendly environment following all the ethical procedures. As a premium dealer, their non-commissioned sales staff guides their customers through every step of the car buying process to make the entire process convenient and hassle-free. Moreover, their promise to smooth paperwork, secured transactions, and easy access to all other automotive services make them a leading edge dealer in Dubai.

Talking about the future of the automobile industry, entrepreneur and company CEO Nicholas says, “The hybrid and electric vehicle segment is a fast developing segment and they will entirely reshape the automobile industry. Electric vehicles initially attracted a lot of criticism because of their inferior battery backup and speed. However, Tesla changed the entire game and, today, one can easily buy an electric car with a lifetime of 300,000-500,000 miles and a range of 500-600 km on a single charge. It is nothing we have seen before. So, I strongly believe that, within a very short amount of time, we will see other segments follow, like airplanes, trains, buses, even your lawnmower.”

Riding on his experience in the automotive marketplace, the 33-year old CEO aims at gaining superior traction in Dubai’s automotive landscape. In fact, today, he is considered one of the best CEOs in Dubai. His company Farago Motors shares a history of 15 years of excellence in offering new and used cars and it also has established a presence outside Dubai, as “Farago Motors Ltd” in Ghana and “Farago Motors Of Americas LLC” in the US. Under the leadership of Nicholas, the company has already sold more than 15,000 cars and is, now, foreseeing emerging as a primary car destination for the Emirates.