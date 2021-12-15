Learn How This Entrepreneur Seeks To Lead Youngsters In Becoming Accomplished Businessmen

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The role of an entrepreneur in society extends beyond building a prospective business and running that business successfully. Entrepreneurs are the main driver of the national economic development alongside employment development, community regeneration, nation-building and innovation. In other words, entrepreneurial journeys leave a positive impact on society, community and all of its stakeholders. One such inspirational entrepreneur is Latvia-based Juris Bruvers who has created a stung image for himself in the industry at the young age of 16.

Handout

Driven by his creative urge and business outlook, Juris decided to start building his entrepreneurial career when he was just 14, at an age when his peers could not think beyond school, study and friends. Despite having a humble start, he was soon able to generate considerable revenue, thanks to his utmost dedication and hard work. His success as an individual entrepreneur made him realize how entrepreneurial role models can exert social influence in igniting business intentions in youngsters. Since then, he has been working with an intention of guiding the budding entrepreneurs with his market knowledge and insight.

Studies have shown that entrepreneurial role models can inspire other community members to venture into new business creation. In an age of disruption, fickle consumers, fast-moving markets, and unprecedented social change, the youngsters require a role model before them who can be their source of motivation and Juris is an ideal inspirational figure. As he is a member of the younger community himself, other young entrepreneurs could easily resonate with him and his message. In fact, he utilizes all sorts of digital channels to reach his followers and offer them assistance.

Living in the age of a disruptive marketplace, Juris demonstrates an innovative mindset and an approach to problem-solving. he advises all aspiring businessmen to spend time researching the market before deciding to enter it. Identifying a unique problem and proving a novel solution is key to ace the completive industrial space. As an entrepreneurial leader, he preaches setting goals, developing strategies, staffing the execution and measuring results for the sake of optimal business growth.

“Every successful business venture starts with good research and a solid business plan. At the same time, professional network creation is a crucial part of a business, especially in the initial phase. Moral of the story? Running a business is hard and there will be times when you will feel demotivated as well as burnt out. But, it can be less taxing if you surround yourself with the right kind of people. So, always focus on creating lost-lasting relationships as those relationships are the real assets,” he shared when asked about his thoughts on entrepreneurship.

While many individuals every year start their business ventures, a number of them fail because they fail to keep up with the latest trends of their respective industries. Building a successful business is all about understanding what your audience wants and facilitating their requirements. Therefore, Juris encourages his fellow entrepreneurs to build their own brand community to figure out the customer intent. After shaping many lives with this able guidance, Juris is now dedicated to becoming more effective in precipitating a change in people’s lives and society.