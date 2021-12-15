Watch out! These are the 5 risks of doing business with unreliable suppliers

Companies face several challenges when it comes to establishing a business relationship with a supplier. One of the most common problems businesses face is finding a reliable partner. If it fails to comply with its obligations, it directly impacts aspects such as productivity, sales and can even damage the company's bond with its customers.

Depositphotos.com

Suppliers play a vital role in the development and growth of a company. A solid and frictionless alliance benefits both parties, allows both businesses to have stability to operate and that this union translates into growth and joint development. In contrast, an unreliable supplier creates process uncertainty by missing delivery times, constantly changing prices, or offering poor-quality products.

“A supplier must be an ally that helps us grow and must be someone with whom we have a relationship of trust and respect. It is necessary that companies know their allies from the beginning and know with whom they are doing business. In this way, reputational risks or other damages that result in loss of customers can be avoided. The relationship with a supplier must be a win-win ”, says Cristian Fraga, Business Owner of Círculo de Suppliers of Círculo de Suppliers, a certification platform that strengthens business relationships between buyers and suppliers.

In this context, it is important for companies to know their suppliers in order to establish fruitful business relationships, meet customer demand and reduce risks.

According to Circle of Suppliers , these are five risks that companies face when doing business with unreliable suppliers:

Reputational risk . Companies must know who their suppliers are to prevent them from being involved in illicit activities, such as money laundering, being involved in a legal problem or a situation that may indirectly impact the reputation of the business. The association with companies with suspicious activities or a bad reputation can have a direct impact on the allied company, this can mean difficulties in finding new suppliers, clients or even investors.

Fraud This is a latent threat in a business relationship with suppliers. Companies are exposed to doing business with fraudulent companies, posing as others, or having schemes such as phantom vendors or invoices. Carrying out transactions with these types of companies is a latent risk and can lead to financial losses and legal problems.

Legal problems Doing business with a company that is in litigation or that is involved in illegal activities can have a direct impact on the business. It is important for companies to know with whom they are forming alliances and to have a transparent understanding of where the supplier is. In this way, breaches of contracts or even some sanctions can be avoided.

Poor quality of products . An ideal supplier is one that offers confidence, fulfills its commitments, offers competitive prices and good quality products. When dealing with unreliable suppliers, there is a risk of buying poor quality merchandise that does not meet the needs of the company or its customers.

Customer dissatisfaction . A provider that does not meet its commitments invariably triggers a series of challenges for the companies that contract its services. If they do not meet their responsibilities, the businesses that partner with them cannot fully meet theirs either. This can impact the relationship of trust with customers and can even jeopardize their preference.

Doing business with a non-certified supplier carries different risks. For this reason, it is important to establish agreements with companies that provide guarantees and have the necessary capacity to fulfill their commercial commitments.

“Before partnering with a supplier, it is necessary to know what the status of the company is, what its credit, legal and financial situation is, as well as its operational capacity. A stable relationship with a trusted supplier can bring benefits for companies, such as stability, increased sales and tangible growth opportunities. Faced with an increasingly competitive market, it is vital that companies join forces and establish business relationships that promote their mutual development ", adds Cristian Fraga, Business Owner of Círculo de Suppliers.