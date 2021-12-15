Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 15th

CC, LH, and HCCI made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on December 15, 2021

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 15th:

The Chemours Company CC: This company that provides performance chemicals carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Chemours has a PEG ratio of 0.22 compared with 0.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings LH: This independent clinical laboratory company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Laboratory Corp has a PEG ratio of 1.02, compared with 2.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc HCCI: This company that provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Heritage-Crystal Clean has a PEG ratio of 0.84, compared with 2.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

