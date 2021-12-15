These Are the 10 Top Stock Holdings of Thomas Steyer

Thomas Steyer is a businessman, hedge fund manager, environmentalist, philanthropist, as well as a liberal activist. Steyer founded Farallon Capital in 1986, and prior to that, he worked for Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. He is also an advocate of clean energy and is the founder of the environmental group NextGen Climate. Steyer has an MBA from Stanford and has an undergraduate degree from Yale. Let’s take a look at the top stock holdings of Thomas Steyer.

geralt / Pixabay - Valuewalk

Q3 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Top Stock Holdings Of Thomas Steyer

We have used the latest 13F filing (September 30, 2021) of Farallon Capital to come up with the top stock holdings of Thomas Steyer. We have only considered the stock holdings of Steyer. Following are the top ten stock holdings of Thomas Steyer:

Microsoft

Founded in 1975, this company develops and supports services, devices, software and solutions. Steyer owns more than 1.51 million shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), having a market value of over $426 million and accounting for 2.17% of his portfolio. Microsoft shares are up more than 47% year-to-date but are down almost 2% in the last five days. Steyer first took position in the stock in Q3 2013.

Salesforce.com

Founded in 1999, this company designs and develops cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Steyer owns more than 1.57 million shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM), having a market value of over $427 million and accounting for 2.18% of his portfolio. Salesforce shares are up more than 14% year-to-date but are down over 4% in the last five days. Steyer first took position in the stock in Q4 2019.

Raytheon Technologies

Founded in 2020, it is an aerospace and defense company. Steyer owns more than 5.2 million shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX), having a market value of over $448 million and accounting for 2.28% of his portfolio. Raytheon Technologies shares are up more than 16% year-to-date but are down over 2% in the last five days. Steyer first took position in the stock in Q4 2020.

Alphabet

Founded in 2015, it is a holding company that works through the Google and Other Bets segments. Steyer owns 180,457 shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL), having a market value of over $480 million and accounting for 2.45% of his portfolio. Alphabet shares are up more than 65% year-to-date but are down over 2% in the last five days. Steyer first took position in the stock in Q2 2014.

Wabtec

Founded in 1869, this company offers equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. Steyer owns more than 5.9 million shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB), having a market value of over $512 million and accounting for 2.61% of his portfolio. Wabtec shares are up more than 21% year-to-date but are down over 2% in the last five days. Steyer first took position in the stock in Q1 2017.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Founded in 1960, this company offers analytical instruments, equipment, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. Steyer owns 979,659 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), having a market value of over $559 million and accounting for 2.85% of his portfolio. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are up more than 35% year-to-date but are down almost 1% in the last five days. Steyer first took position in the stock in Q4 2019.

T-Mobile US

Founded in 1994, this company offers wireless communications services. Steyer owns more than 4.5 million shares of T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS), having a market value of over $587 million and accounting for 2.99% of his portfolio. T-Mobile US shares are down more than 13% year-to-date but are up over 2% in the last five days. Steyer first took position in the stock in Q2 2020.

Aramark

Founded in 1959, this company develops food, facilities, and uniform services. Steyer owns more than 18 million shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), having a market value of over $601 million and accounting for 3.06% of his portfolio. Aramark shares are down more than 11% year-to-date and over 4% in the last five days. Steyer first took position in the stock in Q4 2020.

Boston Scientific

Founded in 1979, this company develops, makes and markets medical devices for use in interventional medical specialties. Steyer owns more than 14 million shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX), having a market value of over $607 million and accounting for 3.09% of his portfolio. IQVIA shares are up more than 13% year-to-date but are down almost 2% in the last five days. Steyer first took position in the stock in Q3 2020.

IQVIA Holdings

Founded in 1982, this company offers technology solutions, clinical research, and analytics services to the life sciences industry. Steyer owns more than 2.7 million shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV), having a market value of over $647 million and accounting for 3.29% of his portfolio. IQVIA shares are up more than 45% year-to-date but are down over 3% in the last five days. Steyer first took position in the stock in Q4 2016.