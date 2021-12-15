Schwab's (SCHW) November Client Assets, Core New Assets Up Y/Y

Charles Schwab SCHW released its activity report for November 2021. Total client assets were $7.92 trillion, down 1% from October 2021 but up 23% from November 2020. Client assets receiving ongoing advisory services were $3.92 trillion, down 1% from the prior month but up 23% year over year.

Core net new assets were $45.1 billion in the reported month. This reflected a rise of 23% from the previous month and 40% year over year.

Schwab’s average interest-earning assets of $584.4 billion rose 2% from October 2021 and 25% year over year. Average margin balances were $87.3 billion, growing 4% from the previous month and 62% on a year-over-year basis. Average bank deposit account balances totaled $153.9 billion, down marginally from the previous month and 5% from November 2020.

Schwab opened 448,000 new brokerage accounts in November 2021, increasing 13% sequentially and 4% from the year-earlier month.

Schwab’s active brokerage accounts totaled 32.9 million at the end of November 2021, up marginally on a sequential basis and 13% from the year-ago month. Clients’ banking accounts were 1.6 million, up 1% on a sequential basis and 7% from November 2020. Likewise, the number of corporate retirement plan participants was down 1% from the prior-month level but up 7% year over year to 2.2 million.

Schwab’s inorganic growth efforts have reinforced its position as a leading brokerage player and are expected to be accretive to earnings. By offering commission-free trading, the company has witnessed a rise in client assets and brokerage accounts, which, in turn, is improving its market share.

Over the past year, shares of Schwab have gained 56.3%, outperforming 39.1% rise of the industry.

Competitive Landscape

A couple of other brokerage firms that have come out with monthly data are Interactive Brokers Group IBKR and Tradeweb Markets Inc. TW.

Interactive Brokers’ Electronic Brokerage segment announced performance metrics for November 2021. The segment (that deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally) reported a surge in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) both on a year-over-year and a sequential basis.

IBKR’s total client DARTs were 2,793,000, which grew 22% from November 2020 and 21% from October 2021.

Tradeweb Markets reported total trading volume of $24.2 trillion in November 2021. Average daily volumes were $1.18 trillion, up 22.6% year over year.

Lee Olesky, the CEO of Tradeweb Markets, stated, “November was Tradeweb’s second-busiest month ever, extending our run of more than 12 consecutive months reporting year-over-year ADV growth.”

