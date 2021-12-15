Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Why Lithium ETFs Have Surged in 2021

Lithium prices have more than doubled this year; we discuss why and how investors can play the trend

Lithium prices have surged about 240% this year thanks to rising demand for rechargeable batteries and supply disruptions. The silvery-white metal is one of the hottest commodities in the world since it has about double the energy density of the next closest alternative. Due to high-density energy storage, it is used in rechargeable batteries for electric cars, smartphones, laptops, and other electronic devices.

While there is abundant supply of lithium in earth’s crust, its extraction is costly and time consuming. Unlike some other popular metals, lithium does not have an active futures market and the only way to play this surge is to invest in lithium mining companies or ETFs.

The Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT) provides an easy way to access a broad basket of companies involved in lithium mining, refining, and battery production. Albemarle (ALB) and Tesla (TSLA) are among its top holdings.

The Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT) holds advanced battery material companies. Tesla and NIO (NIO) are among its top holdings.

