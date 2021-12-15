Why Lithium ETFs Have Surged in 2021

Lithium prices have surged about 240% this year thanks to rising demand for rechargeable batteries and supply disruptions. The silvery-white metal is one of the hottest commodities in the world since it has about double the energy density of the next closest alternative. Due to high-density energy storage, it is used in rechargeable batteries for electric cars, smartphones, laptops, and other electronic devices.

- Zacks

While there is abundant supply of lithium in earth’s crust, its extraction is costly and time consuming. Unlike some other popular metals, lithium does not have an active futures market and the only way to play this surge is to invest in lithium mining companies or ETFs.

The Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT) provides an easy way to access a broad basket of companies involved in lithium mining, refining, and battery production. Albemarle (ALB) and Tesla (TSLA) are among its top holdings.

The Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT) holds advanced battery material companies. Tesla and NIO (NIO) are among its top holdings.

To learn more about these ETFs, please watch the short video above.





Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Albemarle Corporation (ALB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT): ETF Research Reports



Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT): ETF Research Reports



NIO Inc. (NIO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research