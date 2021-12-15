Regina Carrot's advice to find your passion and achieve the patience you need in business

One day a girl dreamed of inspiring people, she wanted to do it through artistic expressions such as singing, dancing and acting, by chance in life, and although she managed to become an actress, the young woman decided to take other paths, in which it also helps people.

Cortesía de Regina Carrot | Editada por Entrepreneur en español

In his life reinvention and starting over are present in different ways. Today Regina Carrot , who is a digital content creator, actress, speaker, and writer, wanted to take a step further in her career and create ReSTARTness, a digital space that aims to focus on issues related to physical well-being and mental, business and others.

Regina , who defines herself as “a fun, authentic, and very spontaneous person”, has a motivational content platform with more than 12.8 million followers or “carrotinos” and 350 million reproductions on her social networks.

"Everybody wants, sometimes, to give their life a restart"

Restartness was born at the beginning of the pandemic, when its creator realized that she wanted to build something beyond her personal brand and its motivational and human development content.

“[I wanted] to develop a platform and a concept that would help people identify how to be successful. After thinking about it a lot and working with my team and management, we created Restartness ... Because everyone wants, sometimes, to give their life a restart ”, Regina comments in an exclusive interview.

In this way, together with the Women Economic Forum Iberoamérica and the Heraldo Youth Economic, it presented a forum, which served as a platform for dialogue between young people on economic, cultural, political, emotional and social issues.

“I think there is a super great need, which we have already been dragging on. People were crying out for it without knowing it, especially the mental health issue. In order to be well, to be able to start and have a business you need to be well within yourself, the problem with mental health is that what you cannot see so easily you cannot cure, because you do not know that you are sick, it is not as if it was an apple, if I showed you a bad apple, would you eat it? Obviously not ”, he explains.

According to the State Center for Epidemiological Surveillance and Disease Control (CEVECE) , mood disorders, including depression, represent 11% of mental health consultations. Being the main reason for consultation anxiety disorders with 20%. During the pandemic, there was a 5% increase in these disorders, compared to previous years.

What must we do to find our passion?

Starting from the fact that we need to pay attention to our mental health and look for measures to be well in that sense, the digital entrepreneur recognizes that "taking the first step" is one of the most difficult things that we could face when starting something new, but if you don't start you get further and further away from finding or doing something you really like.

“What helped me a lot to start, find myself, and be good with myself was experiencing many things. Before reaching the world of human development and psychology, which is my passion… I started acting in television series 10 years ago, imagine, another world of entertainment, I tried it, and I said 'Do I like it? No'. I studied marketing, I worked a long time in this area and I liked it and it was good, but it was not my passion, and I think there are many people who have that subject too, sometimes you are at things where you are good at what you do, but it's not your passion or purpose, ”he says.

Once you find your passion, you must open the way

One of the things that has cost Regina the most in her career as a content creator is validation in the world of motivation and human development.

"In the world of motivation and human development, people have always told me things like: 'oh, but what are you going to teach me, what have you experienced or what have you suffered to teach about motivation?' I have the studies, I have the preparation, but I constantly have to remind people, and my age, so that they see that it is something serious, "he explains.

Set short-term goals

According to Regina, there are many people who believe that "structuring a digital business is very easy." The young woman explains that it is like any other endeavor in which you have to face different challenges day after day.

In order to overcome these obstacles, he recommends setting and programming short-term objectives that you can collect and in this way achieve your long-term goals.

“I know a lot of people who set medium and long-term goals, it's super good, but if you forget about the short ones, you won't be motivated because you need those little incentives… Say we achieved the goal of the month, now we are going for the six-month goal. it helps not to give up… Most digital entrepreneurs quit after less than six months, because they want automatic results and patience is needed to achieve great things ”.

How do we achieve that patience?

1. Realize that you have no control of anything

"There are things that you can control on a day-to-day basis, but let those that you don't flow flow."

2. Live in the present

“ I was a person with a lot of anxiety because I wanted to know what was going to happen? And because? So living in the present, practicing mindfulness is going to help you deepen ”.

3. Surround yourself with a good team

“Find people, friends or mentors, more than anything, who have lived where you want to go and who teach you the process. That is something that has a lot to do with patience, it is not something overnight ”.

4. Do not want to be viral or, in other cases, earn a lot of money very quickly

"Nowadays the term that everyone talks about is 'we have to go viral.' Virality is a peak in sales and it goes down. If you create a community instead of having an audience, the community can be a thousand people, but they are loyal to you, they follow your brand, they support you, they do your thing ... Virality will give you a sporadic moment and then you leave to disappear from the map ”.

Now that the year 2021 is ending, the accounts made by social networks about what our behavior was in them begin, likewise, we remember all the goals and dreams we had in the first months.How many did you fulfill?

The number does not matter, whether you have done it or not, there is always a new opportunity to start, although for many the idea of starting something new paralyzes us, take these tips and start looking for what you are passionate about.