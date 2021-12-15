A mistake in the CoinMarketCap led many people to believe that they were millionaires

On Tuesday afternoon one of the cryptocurrency exchanges marked a giant leap in the value of various investments. At 5 p.m. it fell to the company to disappoint millions of people who believed they had made a fortune. He advised that the price change was due to an application problem and was not real.

Unsplash

“Our website is experiencing pricing issues. We are investigating it and will update this status when we have more information, ” CoinMarketCap reported.

The ethereum coin appeared to have risen in value to more than $ 500 billion when its actual price is around $ 3,800. Bitcoin also had a fictitious surge to around $ 789 billion. This illusion lasted about two hours and if it had been true, thousands of people would have had the same amount of money as the richest man in the world, Elon Musk.

They did not clarify if it was a security incident or simply a technical problem, but the company managed to find the humor to the event and on Twitter they made fun of people who believed it was true. They wrote, "What was it like to be a billionaire for a couple of hours?"