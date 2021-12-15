Visa (V) Ties Up to Boost Global Fund Transfer in Canada

Visa Inc.’s (V) business Visa Canada recently entered into an agreement with CIBC and Simplii Financial to enable their consumer and commercial customers move funds conveniently.

Visa Direct Payouts will be able to activate cross-border person-to-person (P2P) and business-to-consumer (B2C) payouts with help from CIBC and Simplii Financial.

Enabled by Visa Direct, CIBC and Simplii Financial's consumer and business clients can send funds to a combined total of around 5 billion cards and bank accounts. Visa Direct Payouts allows Visa’s partners and clients to use a single point of connection to send funds to bank accounts via eligible Visa Debit Cards and Visa credit cards for cross-border payments.

Canada is one of the leading sender nations across the globe with more than $6.5 billion remittances recorded worldwide in 2020. Per a Visa Canada survey, a large mass (58%) of Canadians stated that international money transfer services need to be quicker and more seamless. Also, more than two-thirds of the same group felt that sending digital money is safer than payments made in cash or cheque. 58% also confirmed that they understood the importance of sending funds to foreign countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apart from being contactless, digital payments offer other benefits to ensure a continuous acceleration of demand even beyond the pandemic. Digital payments provide faster and hassle-free transactions. That is why other companies in the same space, such as Mastercard Incorporated (MA), American Express Company (AXP) and PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) are also taking measures to enable digital payments modes.

The above-mentioned move is rightly timed as the requirement for modernizing the global fund movement is now at the peak. Therefore, several companies are taking initiatives to simplify the global fund transfer modes.

Visa Canada, with leverage from CIBC and Simplii Financial, will enable customers to send funds to more than 5 billion card and bank accounts via a secure platform. CIBC and Simplii Financial are Canada's pioneers in utilizing Visa Direct Payouts.

The launch offers the ease to move cash worldwide via a single connection to Visa to enable financial institutions, fintechs, remittance providers and corporate banks to benefit from nw payment flows.

Customers will be able to send funds to foreign countries in a seamless manner now. Global Money Transfer was launched in 2015 in Canada and is a cross-border money transfer service. Its features include no transfer fee, competitive exchange rates, online convenience, attractive discounts, etc.

CIBC and Simplii Financial clients can transfer funds with no transfer fee to more than 120 countries.

Visa Direct enables real-time domestic and cross-border person-to-person (P2P), business-to-small business (B2SB) and business-to-consumer (B2C) use cases. It also provides access to 5 billion cards and accounts combined in 200 geographies.

The latest move solidifies the financial transaction service provider's position in the market. Apart from all these initiatives, the presently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) player continues to benefit from increasing business volumes, investment in digital technology and a solid balance sheet.

Price Performance

Shares of Visa increased 0.8% in the past year against the industry’s 19.4% decline.

