How to Find 2022's Best Stocks

This week, Tracey talks with Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, who is also the Editor of Zacks Top 10 stocks portfolio, about what he is looking for in stocks for 2022’s portfolio.

Zacks Top 10 launches every January with 10 stocks which are held for a year. 2022’s edition will be available on Jan 3, 2022.

The 2021 Top 10 has outperformed the S&P 500 through Nov 30, 2021. It has returned 36.1% compared to just 25% for the S&P 500.

How’d Sheraz do it?

The Big Winners from 2021’s Portfolio

1. Macy’s M

The best performing stock in 2021’s Top 10 is Macy’s. Sheraz made a big bet on the consumer in 2021.

The department store retailer was up 200% at one point earlier in the year, but Macy’s has sold off on recent weakness.

However, Macy’s is still up 130% year-to-date.

Macy’s is still cheap, with a forward P/E of just 5.2. It also has a PEG ratio of just 0.4.

Does Sheraz still think Macy’s may have some more upside in 2022?

2. Ulta Beauty ULTA

Ulta Beauty is also another retail winner in the 2021 portfolio. Shares are up 35.7% year-to-date as the consumer returned to hair salons and life beyond face masks.

In addition to it being in the 2021 Top Ten, Tracey owns Ulta in her own personal portfolio.

Ulta’s earnings are expected to rise 268% in fiscal 2022.

But Ulta isn’t as cheap as Macy’s. It is trading with a forward P/E of 22.6.

Should Ulta still be on your 2022 wish list?

What Sheraz Is Looking for in 2022

With the FOMC likely tightening in 2022, picking great stocks to hold for the year is going to be more challenging. But Sheraz has some criteria he is using to narrow down the list.

He wants companies with:

1. Pricing power

2. Large, or mid-caps, for safety

3. Barriers to entry

4. Those not swinging for the fences

5. Those with profit and cash flow today, and not 5 years in the future

6. Less stretched from a valuation standpoint

These criteria would disqualify one of 2020’s big winners: DocuSign DOCU.

DocuSign shares rose 200% in 2020 as it was a pandemic winner. But investor sentiment on it has reversed in 2021.

DocuSign shares are down 35% year-to-date but it’s still not cheap.

DocuSign is trading with a forward P/E of 72.

Is Big Cap Tech the Place to Be in 2022?

Will Sheraz be looking at big cap tech for 2022?

NVIDIA NVDA has been a top performer in 2021. However, NVIDIA shares have fallen almost 10% in the last month.

Is NVIDIA now cheap?

NVIDIA is still trading with a forward P/E of 65.

But NVIDIA has the growth side of the equation. It’s expected to grow revenue by 60% in fiscal 2022.

Sheraz prefers cheaper valuations so he’d be looking at Intel INTC in the semiconductor industry.

Intel shares have gone the other way, as they’re up just 0.2% year-to-date. They have sunk 14% in the last 6 months.

But Intel is cheap, with a forward P/E of just 9.5.

Is this a buying opportunity in Intel?

What Else Should You Know About the Secrets to Great Stock Picking in 2022?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

And get Zacks new 2022 Top 10 portfolio here.

