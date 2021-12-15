Shell (RDS.A) Boosts Solar Market Base With Savion Deal

Royal Dutch Shell PLC ( RDS.A ) subsidiary Shell New Energies US LLC has agreed to buy Macquarie's Green Investment Group's 100% stake in Savion LLC, a US developer of solar and energy storage projects.

This acquisition is part of a $2-3 billion cash capital expenditure budget for Renewables & Energy Solutions in 2021, announced at Shell Strategy Day on Feb 11, 2021. The deal is expected to close by this year-end, upon fulfilling all the customary conditions.

Shell's ambition to establish an integrated power unit as it progresses toward being a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050, is strengthened by the Savion purchase.

Savion presently has more than 18GW of solar power and battery storage capacity under construction, which will help enhance RDS.A's solar portfolio. Notably, RDS.A wants to sell more than 560 terawatt hours of power per year, globally, by 2030 as part of this strategy, which is more than double the current sales of the business.

The Anglo-Dutch supermajor, which is already involved in the solar developments of other markets around the world, plans to utilize the solar capacity to create renewable energy in the areas where customer demand is high. This is part of its larger ambition to develop an integrated energy firm.

Following the 2017 acquisition of First Utility, which was finalized in 2018, Shell already has a power provider in the UK. In 2019, the firm changed its name to Shell Energy and announced that it transitioned all its residential clients to 100% renewable energy.

Shell's UK solar venture came at a time when Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced plans to transition Britain's power generation considerably to a renewable and nuclear set-up by 2035. This job as experts say will necessitate massive new wind and solar installations as well as storage and a redesigned infrastructure.

Shell, like its European Big Oil competitors, pledged to reduce its traditional oil and gas operations in favor of cleaner energy sources with electricity as a key component of its transition plan. Unlike its peers, this energy player primarily concentrated on long-term power purchase agreements or smaller investments in technological firms.

Last month, RDS.A announced an agreement with Dogger Bank. The deal is related to a power purchase agreement over electricity for 15 years.

The 15-year accord comprises the purchase of 240 megawatts (MW) from Dogger Bank C. Dogger Bank Wind Farm is located off the northeast coast of England and Dogger Bank C is the third and the final phase of the 3.6-gigawatt farm.

With the inclusion of the previous 480 MW of power purchase deal with Dogger Bank A and B, Shell will be purchasing a combined 720 MW of power.

