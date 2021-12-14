AIOZ Crypto: What to Know About the AIOZ Network Ahead of Its Christmas Catalyst

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

With every part of the internet looking ripe for decentralization, it’s only right that content streaming gets a decentralized makeover. AIOZ Network (CCC:AIOZ-USD) is one such network seeking to outfit Web 3.0 for content streaming; it’s also giving users a unique way to passively earn. What exactly is the AIOZ crypto, and what’s got people talking about the network today?

AIOZ is a Singapore-based blockchain network focusing on decentralizing digital content. It does this through dedicated, user-ran nodes. These nodes hold files of content, be it videos, movies, shows or music files. When another user wants to stream any of this stored data, the protocol will pull the content from that node for the user. Using this series of geographically spaced nodes, the network says it can offer faster and higher quality streaming options to its users.

The network’s main app is AIOZ.tube, the video-streaming service for which it is best known. It is also one of the most popular ways for users to passively earn on the network. The network rewards viewers and content creators alike with AIOZ rewards by participating; content creators earn by producing content and viewers earn by watching. Meanwhile, advertisers can pay using AIOZ crypto to advertise on the platform.

Alongside AIOZ.tube, the network also has a subscription-based TV show and movie-streaming application. Rounding out its app suits is AIOZ TV, a Twitch.tv-like service where users can stream for their fans.

AIOZ Crypto Sees Increasing Interest Ahead of Main Network Launch on Christmas

Christmas Day stands to be a significant moment for the AIOZ crypto. Indeed, the network is announcing this week that its main network will deploy on Dec. 25.

The news out of the network is a long time coming for AIOZ crypto bulls; the launch of the main network will close out the protocol’s Q4 2021 roadmap as a success. From there, the company has more in store for making itself an apt choice for content deployment in the metaverse, as well as a play for peer-to-peer file sharing and non-fungible token (NFT) trading.

With this main network launch set so soon, lots of investors are seeking to purchase some AIOZ crypto in anticipation of a price pop. Over $1.2 million in AIOZ crypto is changing hands this afternoon; that’s about a 30% increase on yesterday’s volume, right before the main net announcement was made. Right now, the token stands at a price of about 48 cents.

