Ally Financial (ALLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ally Financial (ALLY) closed at $47.84, marking a -0.5% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.64% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the auto finance company and bank had lost 1.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.51%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.83%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ally Financial as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Ally Financial is projected to report earnings of $2.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25.63%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.06 billion, up 3.78% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.59 per share and revenue of $8.08 billion. These totals would mark changes of +183.5% and +20.84%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ally Financial should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower within the past month. Ally Financial is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Ally Financial is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.6. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.09.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

