Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Raytheon Technologies (RTX) closed at $83.43, marking a -0.08% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.64% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the an aerospace and defense company had lost 6.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 4.83%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.83%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Raytheon Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to post earnings of $1.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 36.49%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.21 billion, up 4.79% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.20 per share and revenue of $64.59 billion, which would represent changes of +53.85% and +1.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Raytheon Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Raytheon Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Raytheon Technologies has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.89 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.86.

It is also worth noting that RTX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.51. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Aerospace - Defense Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.14 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

