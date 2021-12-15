Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) closed at $19.50, marking a +1.93% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%.

- Zacks

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 43.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.51%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.83%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Robinhood Markets, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Robinhood Markets, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Robinhood Markets, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.