Fiserv (FISV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Fiserv (FISV) closed at $103.66 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.55% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.64% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the financial services technology company had gained 2.08% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 7.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.83% in that time.

Fiserv will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Fiserv is projected to report earnings of $1.56 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.05 billion, up 11.77% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.57 per share and revenue of $15.42 billion. These totals would mark changes of +26.02% and +10.86%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Fiserv. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower within the past month. Fiserv is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Fiserv currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.71. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.14.

We can also see that FISV currently has a PEG ratio of 1.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial Transaction Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

