Lilly (LLY) Stock Jumps 10.4%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Eli Lilly (LLY) shares soared 10.4% in the last trading session to close at $275.28. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 3.2% loss over the past four weeks.

- Zacks

Lilly issued a better-than-expected financial guidance for 2022, which pushed its shares up more than 10% on Wednesday. The drug giant also raised its previously issued 2021 sales and earnings projections. The company also discussed its strong pipeline which has the potential to drive growth.

This drugmaker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $2.37 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -13.8%. Revenues are expected to be $7.55 billion, up 1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Lilly, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on LLY going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Eli Lilly and Company (LLY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research