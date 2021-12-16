Invest in These 3 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings Now

Choosing stocks from the vast investment universe can be daunting. You need to understand the fundamentals of every company and try to place them against the present economic background to figure out how it fares as an investment.

One easy way to carry out this task is to follow broker recommendations. Brokers have insight into what’s happening at a particular company as they directly communicate with management. Further, they have a deeper understanding of the overall industry.



Precisely, brokers go through a company’s publicly available financial statements, listen to conference calls and engage in talks directly with the top brass. At times, they even talk to customers to gauge what they like or dislike about the products and services offered by the company.

So, after thorough research, brokers decide to rate a particular company’s stock. Naturally, when a broker upgrades a stock, you can easily rely on it.

However, solely depending on analysts’ upgrades is not the correct way to build your investment portfolio. You should also take into consideration other factors to ensure solid returns.

- Zacks

Picking the Winning Strategy

We have a screening strategy that will help you in your search for potential winners:

Broker Rating Upgrades (four weeks) of 1% or more: The screen selects stocks that have witnessed broker rating upgrades of 1% or more over the last four weeks.

Current Price greater than $5: The stocks must be trading above $5.

Average 20-day Volume greater than 100,000: A large trading volume guarantees that the stock is easily tradable.

Zacks Rank equal to #1 or 2: No matter whether market conditions are good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) have a proven record of success. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

VGM Score of A or B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 offer the best upside potential.

Here are the three stocks that qualified the screening:

Commercial Metals Co. CMC manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services. CMC provides these through a network of facilities in the United States and Poland.

This Irving, TX-based company’s earnings for fiscal 2022 are projected to rise 10.5%. Commercial Metals, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed a 33.3% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Headquartered in Denver, CO, SM Energy Company SM is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, exploitation, development, acquisition and production of natural gas and crude oil in North America. SM’s operations are focused in the Permian Basin region and the South Texas & Gulf Coast region.

SM Energy’s earnings are projected to jump 270.7% for 2022. The stock, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed a 9.1% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

GoPro Inc. GPRO, based in San Mateo, CA, is one of the leading manufacturers of the world's most handy camera and enabler of some of today's most immersive and engaging content. GPRO manufactures mountable and wearable capture devices such as action cameras and related accessories.

GoPro’s earnings are expected to increase 14.1% for 2022. The stock, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed a 25% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance

