Platzi and Meta join forces to give you scholarships to learn how to make content in augmented reality

The largest edtech platform in the Spanish language, Platzi , announced an alliance with Meta Immersive Learning to award 1,000 scholarships to those interested in learning about content creation in Spark AR.

Depositphotos.com

These courses will be available on Platzi and will seek to train thousands of creators through five courses, live sessions with experts, and access to a community of creatives. This will allow creators to develop Spark AR content such as filters, virtual objects, and other augmented reality effects.

"Latin America is a region known for its creative potential and therefore we are very excited to work with Meta Immersive Learning to facilitate artists and creators to incorporate and use this immersive technology in their work," explains Freddy Vega, CEO of Platzi . People who want to participate in the Spark AR course do not need programming skills, but do need to have the intention of becoming an expert Spark AR creator in Latin America.

Meta will award a thousand scholarships for people who are not yet Platzi students. To apply for the Meta Immersive Learning scholarship, students can complete the form at this link . The registration period is now open and ends on January 6, 2022. If you are already a Platzi student, the program begins on January 18, 2022.