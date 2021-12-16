These Are the Ten Best Performing IPOs of 2021

The year 2021 has been exceptional for IPOs (initial public offerings). More than 950 IPOs were listed on the U.S. exchanges alone. This number is over 100% higher than the number of IPOs in 2020, which was also a record year for IPOs. The surge in IPOs was primarily the result of ultra-low interest rates, as well as government stimulus programs during the COVID-19 pandemic that pushed the market valuations to record highs. Let’s take a look at the ten best performing IPOs of 2021.

geralt / Pixabay - Valuewalk

Q3 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Best Performing IPOs Of 2021

We have ranked the ten best performing IPOs of 2021 on the basis of their year-to-date performance data or the return they have given since their IPO. For our list, we have only considered the companies with more than $10 billion in valuation. Following are the ten best performing IPOs of 2021:

Olaplex Holdings (>9%)

Founded in 2021, it is a holding company that through its subsidiary makes and sells hair care products. Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) was created for the purpose of completing a public offering and other transactions of Penelope Holdings and subsidiaries. Its shares are down over 7% in the last one month. Olaplex Holdings went public in September and its shares are trading around $27. It is headquartered in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Affirm Holdings (>14%)

Founded in 2012, this company offers a digital and mobile-first commerce platform. Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) specifically offers split pay, integrated checkout, Affirm app and marketplace, virtual cards and more. Its shares are down more than 5% in the last three months and over 20% in the last one month. Affirm Holdings went public in January and its shares are trading around $114. It is headquartered in San Francisco.

SentinelOne (>17%)

Founded in 2013, this company offers endpoint security software that can detect, model, and predict threating behavior, in order to block attacks. Its shares are down more than 31% in the last three months and over 30% in the last one month. SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) went public in June and its shares are trading around $51. It is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif.

Endeavor Group Holdings (>20%)

Founded in 1995, it is an intellectual property, content, events, and experiences company. Endeavor Group holdings Inc (NYSE:EDR) has the following business segments: Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Owned Sports Properties segments. Its shares are up more than 19% in the last three months and over 2% in the last one month. Endeavor Group went public in April and its shares are trading around $31. It is headquartered in Beverly Hills, Calif.

GlobalFoundries (31%)

Founded in 2009, it is a semiconductor contract manufacturing and design company. Its shares are down more than 5% in the last one month. Prior to its IPO, it was privately owned by Mubadala Investment Company, which is the sovereign wealth fund of the United Arab Emirates. Globalfoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) went public in October and its shares are trading around $62.20. It is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif.

Aurora Innovation (>32%)

Founded in 2017, it is a self-driving vehicle technology company that is known for developing the Aurora Driver, which is an autonomous driving computer system that can be fitted into vehicles. Its shares are up more than 16% in the last one month. Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) went public in November and its shares are trading around $13.55. It is headquartered in Pittsburgh.

Applovin (>35%)

Founded in 2011, this company develops and operates a mobile marketing platform. Applovin offers AppDiscovery, MAX, and SparkLabs. Its shares are up more than 23% in the last three months but are down over 11% in the last one month. Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) went public in April and its shares are trading around $89. It is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif.

Roblox (>40%)

Founded in 2004, this company offers online gaming services. Roblox product list includes: Roblox Client, the Roblox Studio, and the Roblox Cloud. Its shares are up more than 20% in the last three months but are down over 22% in the last one month. Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX) went public in March and its shares are trading around $101. It is headquartered in San Mateo, Calif.

Confluent (>41%)

Founded in 2014, this company designs and develops a real-time data platform for companies. Confluent’s product list includes confluent platforms, KSQL and Confluent hub products. Its shares are down more than 5% in the last three months and over 20% in the last one month. Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) shares are trading around $70, and it is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif.

GXO Logistics (>60%)

Founded in 2021, this company offers logistics services in Europe and North America. GXO Logistics provides high-value-added warehousing and distribution, order fulfillment and other supply chain services. Its shares are up more than 5% in the last three months but are down over 10% in the last one month. GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) shares are trading over $87, and it is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn.