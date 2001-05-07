Starting a Business

Getting Customer Feedback

Whether you like it or not, you have to find out what customers don't like about your product.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Even though it may be a painful process, you need to learn what customers don't like about your product or service. How else are you going to improve if you don't know what people don't like? Is your product difficult to use? Is the color obnoxious? Do your customer service reps take too long to field their calls? Make it a point to ask customers what you could be doing better. You'll be surprised how much they appreciate it when you ask for their input. But don't stop there. Once you hear what they have to say, do something with it. That way, you can build the better mousetrap before your competitor does.

For example, if you own an auto body shop, you have ample opportunity to visit a bit with your customers because they'll usually have to come to your shop at least twice-once to drop off and once to pick up. When they stop by and there's a wait, use the time to find out what's important to them. Offer a cup of coffee or a cool drink, and ask if they would mind filling out a short questionnaire or answering a survey. Zero in on how the place looks, what your service has been like, and how they liked your work.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

Telltale Signs That You Shouldn't Be Raising Venture Capital

Starting a Business

How to Make Money as a Musician

Starting a Business

Here's How I Started the Business That Appeared on 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch'