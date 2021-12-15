Trending Crypto News: What’s Going on With BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and LTC Today?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

There’s loads of crypto news to talk about today as some of the biggest players in the space are trending today.

So what’s behind the trending crypto news for Wednesday? To start off with the basics, markets are still active following a glitch yesterday on CoinMarketCap. That glitch resulted in many cryptos having their values misrepresented. This saw some jump to ridiculously high levels while others were sapped of all value.

Now let’s dive into specific news for several cryptos today.

Trending Crypto News: Bitcoin (BTC)

The price of Bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD ) is up slightly today. That comes alongside talk of a buying spree for the crypto that could rival one seen in March 2020. This comes as the crypto hovers at around $47,000, which seems to be a good entry point for retail traders.

Trending Crypto News: Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (CCC: ETH-USD ) is slipping 1.2% lower over a 24-hour period as of Wednesday morning. There’s no specific news surrounding the crypto today, which means this is likely just the result of yesterday’s price glitch.

Trending Crypto News: Ripple (XRP)

Ripple (CCC: XRP-USD ) is sitting 1.1% lower over a 24-hour period this morning. The crypto is slipping as technical analysis estimate that bears will continue to hold the crypto down.

Trending Crypto News: Cardano (ADA)

Cardano (CCC: ADA-USD ) joins the list of cryptocurrencies slipping today with it falling 2.4% as of this writing. That comes on confirmation that BitPay won’t be adding ADA to its exchange next.

Trending Crypto News: Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin (CCC: LTC-USD ) isn’t doing so hot today with the crypto slipping 1.9% over a 24-hour period. That continues a downward trend that the crypto has been feeling over the last month.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

