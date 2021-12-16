Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Elon Musk judges Bezos' lifestyle saying he should work harder and 'spend less time in the hot tub'

The businessman compared his work ethic in an interview with the Financial Times, saying that Bezos must try harder to beat him in the space race.

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Elon Musk, was named Person of the Year by TIME magazine and in an interview with the Financial Times , the   businessman talks about different topics, including the space race that is happening among millionaires. He commented that Jeff Bezos should spend more time working at his company Blue Origin if he wanted to get ahead of SpaceX in the race.

"He doesn't seem willing to expend mental energy on the details of the engineering ... but the devil is in the details," Musk said.

Musk shared that he works daily, putting in between 80 and 90 hours a week on projects for his two companies, Tesla and SpaceX. Your comments made it clear that while you respect your competitor's mind, you don't feel the same about their work ethic.

"In a way, I'm trying to get him to spend more time on Blue Origin to get them further. As a friend of mine says, [Bezos] should spend more time on Blue Origin and less in the hot tub," added the SpaceX founder. .

According to Forbes , Musk is worth about $ 252 billion today compared to Bezos' $ 195 billion. Their relationship has always been publicly competitive, especially on the side of Musk who has molested Bezos on several occasions through his Twitter account.

