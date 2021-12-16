New Strong Buy Stocks for December 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY: This manufacturer and marketer of value-added plastic consumer packaging and engineered materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.

Capri Holdings Limited CPRI: This designer of apparel and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited GNK: This provider of ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.1% over the last 60 days.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM: This specialty retailer of high-quality products for home has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI: This owner and operator of food and drug stores in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

