This 15-year-old is going to get his fifth college degree

The child prodigy will graduate from the University of Nevada this December.

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Jack Rico is a Latin American teenager who has earned four college degrees. The child prodigy finished his first career at the age of 11 at the University of Fullerton College in California, there he also obtained degrees in Social Sciences, Arts, Social Behavior and Human Expression. He is now graduating from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

UNLV via Twitter

"At 11 years old, he was smarter than me and I knew that I had probably given him everything he had and that he probably needed better teachers," his mother , Ru Andrade, told KTNV in an interview.

He will be the youngest graduate in the history of the university. His studies were awarded scholarships after the success he achieved at his previous school.

The university, in addition to being the place where you go to study, is also important because of the coexistence and the connections you form with your classmates. We might think that an 11-15 year old would not necessarily have much in common with other students.

“Every once in a while, I get a shocking reaction from someone, but most of my classmates really accept me. They don't treat me like a child, they treat me like an equal, ”Jack told KTNV .

