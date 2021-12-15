Advanced Micro Devices Is Solidifying Its Spot in the Industry 

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investorplace.com - InvestorPlace

US-based chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD ) has seen a lot of ups and downs lately. One of the top tech companies, AMD has suffered due to the delay in its Xilinx merger and the shortage of chips. Supply chain issues have led to a dip in several stocks across the industry, but AMD stock is up 67% in the past six months.

Source: Joseph GTK / Shutterstock.com

The stock went from $80 in June to $136 today. I recommended a buy in September when the stock was trading at $105. If you had bought the stock, you would be sitting on gains of about 30% today. However, I still believe AMD stock is in a solid spot currently and it will likely soar higher in 2022. The company currently holds the largest CPU market in 15 years.

However, AMD is so much more than its CPU and GPU production. The company is growing on all fronts and has generated solid returns for investors. AMD has become a popular name in the industry for dependability.

There is an explosion in the demand for chips and this is a driving force for the company. For example, revenue from sales to data centers have doubled. As a result, AMD stock is one of the best tech stocks to buy now.

Tesla Partnership

AMD recently made a big move by expanding its partnership with Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ), the largest Electric vehicle maker. Tesla Model X and Model S cars will have AMD chips in their infotainment systems. The vehicles will be equipped with a semi-custom chip comprising of a Ryzen embedded processing unit and a graphics card based on RDNA 2 architecture.

There are two interesting things to note here. First, this is a massive revenue-generating opportunity for AMD. Second, in-car gaming could be huge and several companies may follow suit.

Automakers are already experimenting with the concept of video games in cars, so this partnership does not come as a surprise. Tesla has chosen one of the top chip makers for the infotainment system, and considering its production capacity, AMD has a lot to gain from this partnership. It will also expand AMD’s presence in the automobile industry and give it access to a massive growth market.

The Bottom Line on AMD Stock

AMD’s balance sheet is nothing but impressive. The company has set exceptional momentum in the industry based on the strength of its products. AMD chips are in demand because of top innovation and performance. There is a massive opportunity for the company to grow in the coming year.

Many tech stocks have declined in the past week and AMD stock is not alone. But short-term noise doesn’t make it any less of a buy.

If you look at the potential of the company, AMD stock is actually pretty fairly valued. Despite the rising competition in the industry, AMD remains in the top three top sellers for GPUs. Management is confident about next year and has already upgraded the revenue guidance to 60% from 50% for the full year.

Do not underestimate the potential of AMD because of the recent dip. The stock will make solid moves in the coming year and generate strong returns for investors, although it could fall in the short term. This will only provide better buying opportunities for interested investors.

Any dip in the stock is a good chance to buy as the company continues to grow revenue and expand its market share.

On the date of publication, Vandita Jadeja did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Vandita Jadeja is a CPA and a freelance financial copywriter who loves to read and write about stocks. She believes in buying and holding for long term gains. Her knowledge of words and numbers helps her write clear stock analysis.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Advanced Micro Devices Is Solidifying Its Spot in the Industry appeared first on InvestorPlace.