Litecoin Price Predictions: Where Will LTC Go After a ‘Crypto Winter’?

It seems prophecies of a crypto winter have been fulfilled, as Bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD ) has lost 17% of its value since December kicked off. Altcoins have not been immune to the damage either, as Litecoin (CCC: LTC-USD ) has declined by 30% during the same period. The first half of November was good for Litecoin, though, after it rallied higher by as much as 40% to as high as $279. Since then, all of those gains have been erased, and Litecoin is now trading at a two-month low of $145. As of today, Litecoin has a market capitalization of $10 billion, making it the 18th largest cryptocurrency. After such a wild ride, investors are seeking out price predictions.

Litecoin was founded in 2011 by former Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) Google engineer Charlie Lee. The altcoin can be used as a form of payment without a middle party having to process the transaction. Unlike many other cryptocurrencies, the supply of Litecoin is fixed at a maximum of 84 million coins.

Even with the recent decline, Litecoin is still trading higher by 84% year-t0-date (YTD). This is by no means a bad return. Plus, investors are hoping future returns will be even better. With that said, let’s take a look at Litecoin price predictions by crypto analysts.

Litecoin Price Predictions: Where Will LTC Go Next?

Yahoo Finance contributor Bob Mason believes Litecoin has a major short-term resistance level at $159.97. If Litecoin is able to break through this level, the altcoin should rise quickly to $170. In the event of further downside, Mason notes that Litecoin has a support level at $138 and $132.

Wallet Investor has a 2026 price prediction of $592.38. Impressively, this represents an upside of 308%. This prediction is based on technical analysis and trend lines. According to Wallet Investor’s proprietary forecast system, Litecoin is an “awesome long-term investment.”

Digitalcoin has a 2026 price prediction of $486.21. Notably, this prediction represents an upside of 235%. Digitalcoin developed its price prediction based on historical data and its own proprietary algorithm.

CoinPriceForecast has a 2026 price prediction of $388. This prediction implies an upside of 167%. CoinPriceForecast’s prediction is based on “machine learning techniques” that take into account media news, liquidity, coin events and volume.

Trading Beasts has a 2024 price prediction of $214.98. Indeed, this implies an upside of 48% from current prices. Trading Beasts developed this price prediction based on “historical data and using a combination of linear and polynomial regressions.”

