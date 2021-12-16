Jasive Fernández receives award for 'Designer and Entrepreneur of the year'

Last Thursday, December 9, the fashion designer Jasive Fernández received the award for Designer and Entrepreneur of the year , during the celebration of the nineteenth edition of Fashion Cocktail , in Mexico City, at Casa Serrano (former residence of Irma Serrano) with which her important career and success in the industry was recognized.

Cortesía Adrían García

The designer from Guadalajara and founder of Niza México , has stood out for the design of a timeless collection, with which she seeks to change fast fashion and trends for elegant and harmonious fashion, which inspires women to express their personality. All this, always maintaining an ethical and sustainable management of fashion.

Recently, Jasive was one of the seven Mexican designers who presented their collections at Dubai Fashion Mexico , as part of the international event Expo Dubai 2020 , where more than 190 countries gathered.

Image: Courtesy Adrian García

Back in Mexico, the designer was recognized with the "Designer and Entrepreneur of the Year" award, which she received from Pedro Montiel, director and producer of Coktail de la Moda . With this award, the platform recognizes the important work that Jasive has performed within the fashion industry: her contributions to sustainability, her interest in and support for the work of Mexican women, as well as the creativity and elegance of her designs.

Image: Courtesy Adrian García

The designer has put special emphasis on helping women in times when the pandemic affected them more than ever. Last year, she opened her own workshop in Guanajuato where she employed 55 women, single mothers, who were given training and support in their work schedules so that they can develop and earn an income without neglecting their family.

Jasive Fernández has expanded its brand in Spain with the English court chain, in Arab countries such as Qatar, Germany through Zalando, the United States and of course in its online store. It is not surprising, since Guadalajara has founded more than 10 companies over 20 years.

The Designer of the Year award has also been received by Lydia Gónzalez, Aline Moreno, Pineda Covalin, Sarah Bustani, Jaime Ibiza, Benito Santos and Valeria Vergara.