They develop an experimental mask that glows when in contact with COVID-19

A group of researchers from the Prefectural University in Kyoto used antibody from ostrich eggs to create an alternative to testing for COVID-19.

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

In addition to vaccines, masks have played an essential role in preventing the spread of COVID-19. The tests have also helped, but they are not equally accessible in all countries and there are times when they present false negatives. A group of Japanese scientists developed an alternative to detect the presence of the virus.

Researchers at the Prefectural University in Kyoto used antibodies from ostrich eggs to detect COVID-19, when they exhale they generate spots that glow under ultraviolet light. They used ostrich antibodies because animals are capable of producing different of them that eliminate foreign pathogens in the body.

"Ostrich antibodies against the new coronavirus placed in the filter in the mouth of the mask capture the coronavirus by coughing and sneezing," the researchers explained. The project manager, Yasuhiro Tsukamoto, believes that the LED light in cell phones will also work. These types of tests can also be inexpensive and carried out in common places such as homes or offices.

They conducted a study in which they tested 32 patients for 10 days to see how well the masks worked. They wore the masks for eight hours and when they took them off they sprayed them with a substance that made the fabric glow if COVID-19 was present. After doing other studies, they hope to obtain approval to be able to sell them next year.

