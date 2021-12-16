If you are a gamer, it is something that you should include in your CV

Although your parents judge you for spending all day on the couch playing video games, in doing so you have developed several skills that companies look for in their employees.

Unsplash

"The world's 2.5 billion gamers have been honing a wide variety of in-demand skills, from teamwork and collaboration to critical thinking and decision-making," shared ManpowerGroup.

It depends on the game you spend time in, the skills you can develop by playing them. ManpowerGroup explains what kinds of games help you with what skills, they divided them into 5 classifications:

Strategy, puzzle and quiz games help you develop decision making, planning, concentration and perseverance. Action-adventure and role-playing games help you collaborate and compete as a team. Open world games enhance creativity, visuospatial skills, and the ability to visualize the movement of objects in space. Team games, sports and racing drive you to develop skills such as planning and tactics, collaboration and communication, coping with adversity and spatial awareness. Music games stimulate the ability to learn, the desire to grow and adapt quickly.

You can take the test to find out what skills you are developing based on your favorite video games here.