Starting a Business

So You Want To Sell Online?

Take these issues into consideration before starting an e-commerce site.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There are so many things to consider when planning to sell online, but here are some of the first things that should be discussed, decided and planned out:

  • Fulfillment. Once an order is placed, are you going to personally pick, package and ship each order? Will the order go into your traditional shipping system? Or will you partner with a fulfillment house to take care of the order?
  • Shipping. How are you going to charge for shipping? Will it be per item? By weight? A flat rate? Will you offer FedEx, UPS or another shipping service?
  • Taxation. How will you tax the order? Will it be based on the state where the buyer is located or the state where your company is based? What about overseas orders? Will you even bother with international orders initially?
  • Return policies. What will you do when items are returned? Keep in mind that buying online is still unfamiliar to many people and images online are of a lesser quality than most paper catalogs, so returns could be far more frequent than you're used to experiencing. How will you handle the extra expense of dealing with returns?
  • Customer service. How will you handle customer service inquiries? Will you use e-mail, phone or some other means? Are you staffed to handle the need?

Planning ahead means you have a better chance at creating a successful online selling site.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market