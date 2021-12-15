What Is Ethereum Name Service and How Do You Get a .ETH Web 3.0 Domain?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

As more people become users of blockchain technology, they will want to connect with friends. Just like you would add somebody’s contact to your phone or follow them on social media, so too will you want to connect with friends across Web 3.0. However, there’s an annoying hang-up to this desire, in that wallet addresses can be so long, complex and boring. Ethereum Name Service (CCC: ENS-USD ) aims to ease this inconvenience with its name and lookup service. Additionally, it allows users to take full advantage of Web 3.0 through the assignment of .ETH domain names. But what is Ethereum Name Service, and how can one acquire their own .ETH domain or username?

Ethereum Name Service is a blockchain protocol for users who want to have their own unique and memorable usernames over Web 3.0. Using the service allows you to nail all of your wallet addresses and decentralized websites to a single unique name. For instance, “alice.ETH.” This makes you more recognizable and easier to find across the decentralized space.

The service also allows you to use your domain name to create a decentralized website, or to link an existing domain to your Ethereum (CCC: ETH-USD ) wallet.

Those looking to capitalize on Web 3.0 early are wising up to Ethereum Name Service and registering their domains. Of course, one of the major draws to a registry is the “.ETH” suffix — signifying to users that a website is more on the cutting edge than those still using “.com” or “.net.” The limited amount of available domain names is also putting pressure on would-be users.

How Do You Get a .ETH Domain? Ethereum Name Service Makes It Simple.

Crypto fans are largely pushing to make the internet more decentralized. But for many, one question presents an immediate road block: “How do you get a .ETH domain?”

Ethereum Name Service makes things quite simple. Using the protocol, you can create your domain, using just about any characters you would want. Once you find a domain you want that is available, you can claim it by confirming two transactions from your wallet. As Forkast reports, there is also a $5 annual fee associated with each domain. You will need to have access to Ethereum as well as a Web 3.0 browser like MetaMask to do this.

From there, you can link your .ETH domain to your wallet and websites, and you can also create subdomains. This could include a subdomain for an email or a website. For a truly decentralized website experience, you can integrate your website with the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS). This is a peer-to-peer file sharing network, or essentially, a decentralized content delivery network (CDN). The process of integrating ENS and IPFS does require you to pay a gas fee.

Those who have a website ready to deploy to the blockchain can simply go to the Ethereum Name Service and deploy their site through these means. ENS developers are helping domain holders do this through a step-by-step guide.

The process might seem complicated, especially for those less familiar with Web 3.0 and blockchain development, but Ethereum Name Service’s guide and Fleek’s automatic website deployment tool make things simpler. Although there is no fee to register an existing “.com” domain, you will have to pay a gas fee to bring it into the ENS world.

The Bottom Line on ENS

So what is the bottom line? More and more crypto lovers are scooping up their Web 3.0 domain names as a push for decentralized internet gathers speed. This means if you want in, you should make sure to grab the domain name you want now. Ethereum Name Service promises to make crypto transactions easier and accessible — almost like using Venmo to pay a friend for dinner in crypto.

On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

