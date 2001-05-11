Does Money Equal Success?

You bet it does. It's frequently a lack of capital that dooms a business before it can even get on its feet.

May 11, 2001 1 min read

And according to a recent survey, the biggest potential trouble spot for entrepreneurial businesses is when they're experiencing rapid growth.

Larry Dondon, managing director of Entrepreneur's Re$ource Group, warns entrepreneurs to avoid these common financial mistakes:

Failing to borrow funds

Overlooking available financial resources

Underestimating financial risks

Ignoring the downside of investors

Overestimating your borrowing potential

Neglecting to manage lender relationships

Preparing a loan application under pressure

Failing to forecast cash needs

By paying attention before you hit the danger zone, you're more likely to avoid trouble altogether.