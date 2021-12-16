Nowports Raises $ 60 Million to Revolutionize Supply Chain in Latin America

Nowports, the leading Latin American logistics startup, closed its Series B investment round of $ 60 million, led by Tiger Global. Softbank and DST have joined this round as new investors. Mouro Capital, Monashees, Base10 Partners, Broadhaven Ventures and Foundation Capital also participate, maintaining their confidence in this injection of capital.

Nowports

This round places Nowports as the startup from Monterrey, Mexico with the most funds received, in addition to standing out as one of the largest series B in Latin America.

“We are excited about the challenges that we are going to face with this investment. Starting with faster growth in the countries where we already are. As well as strengthening the relationship with the Asian countries where we import the most. Without forgetting the digital transformation with more efficient tools and financial facilities. Altogether, Nowports is the most complete solution for supply chains in Latin America. " says Alfonso de los Ríos, co-founder and CEO of Nowports.

In its third anniversary, Nowports is raising capital to have aggressive growth in Brazil, develop the capacity of its current offices and support the development of its clients with more than 100 million dollars in inventory financing with its new tool.

Nowports streamlines the import and export processes of Latin American companies and improves the visibility of their supply chains with valuable information. The company seeks to expand as a digital freight forwarder to become a complete solution with financing services and cargo insurance in one place.

This is one of the great achievements for Nowports in 2021. Its office in Peru is close to three months old and has exceeded expectations in acquired customers and cargo movement. It recently began its establishment in Brazil, the Latin American country with the largest maritime trade and a key element for the region due to its size and geographical position. With its inventory financing tool, it seeks to encourage the growth of its clients in a key stage of economic reopening.

“The current supply chain crisis highlights the need for greater transparency and efficiency in the complex network of global logistics. The Nowports platform brings international trade to the Internet. We are excited to support this team's mission to modernize freight movement in Latin America, ”says Matt Pieterse, investor at SoftBank.

Nowports lifted its seed round in 2019 at its Y Combinator W19 graduation, with a mission to innovate the freight forwarder industry. In its series A, closed in July this year, it raised US $ 24 million. Nowports currently has active offices in Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Peru and Brazil.