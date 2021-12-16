Danaher (DHR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Danaher (DHR) closed at $318.49, marking a +1.11% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.87%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial and medical device maker had gained 1.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector lost 3.01%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.7%.

Danaher will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.50, up 20.19% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.76 billion, up 14.82% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.85 per share and revenue of $29.07 billion. These totals would mark changes of +56.1% and +30.47%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaher should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.46% higher. Danaher currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Danaher currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.98. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.82.

Investors should also note that DHR has a PEG ratio of 1.47 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Diversified Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.73 at yesterday's closing price.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

