Koa Goes High Tech To Train System Of 500 Franchisees

May 7, 2001 1 min read

Billings, Montana-Kampgrounds of America has taken a new approach to training their more than 500 franchisees, using the high-tech combination of a CD-ROM and the Internet. This new technology offers KOA Kampgrounds access to a training module by linking KOA's intranet to a CD-ROM sent from KOA, creating a relaxed and enjoyable learning environment.

KOA is testing this technology as a means of communicating service and marketing initiatives to its more than 500 franchised campgrounds across North America.

"The primary advantage of this method of training is impact," explains Ken Stellmacher, vice president of marketing for KOA. "This unique training method allows us to train our franchisees and their employees in remote locations using a much more impactful format." -Kampgrounds of America