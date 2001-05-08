Popeyes' Redesign Embraces Its Cajun Heritage

<b></b>

May 8, 2001

Atlanta-Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits has unveiled its new Cajun look at three Atlanta locations. The redesign is part of parent company AFC Enterprises Inc.'s worldwide reimaging of all 1,500 Popeyes locations over the next five years to build on the brand's New Orleans heritage and position its menu as Cajun.

Popeyes at 2767 Clairmont Rd. was the first Atlanta location to feature the design, which includes historic French Quarter design elements and new kitchen equipment. The drive-thru overhang has been transformed into a balcony, while the exterior walls feature New Orleans-themed murals. Jazz and Cajun music will be playing inside.

"With our [new] image, we are capturing and embracing our Louisiana heritage, which will help us serve guests authentic flavors, quality products and an enjoyable experience," said Jon Luther, Popeyes' president.

Popeyes expects to have 200 restaurants with the new heritage design in operation throughout the world by the end of 2001. -Atlanta Business Chronicle